GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Chelsea's chance in top four after January transfers, making money from content creation and more

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Emmanuel Enin takes to the streets of Accra to as football fans about Chelsea's chance in the top four after big spending in the January transfer.

Ghanaian TikToker, Time takes his seat on Talkertainment to throw more light on how content creators are making it big in Ghana with Paula Amma Broni.

Paula Amma Broni will also come your way with a repeat of an interesting conversation on plus-sized women and sex on Moans and Cuddles.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

