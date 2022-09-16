0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Diana Asamoah's contract termination, ACC Engineering students flaunt exclusive works and more coming up

Fri, 16 Sep 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Lots of reactions have erupted after the CEO of Frimprince music production, Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, terminated the contract of legendary gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, Amma Broni brings you the sauce surrounding the termination and the latest development on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Some engineering and computer science students from the Academic City College who have developed an automated toolbox and an automated dog kernel take their turn on BizTech as they show their exclusive skills.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

