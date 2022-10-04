0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ekow Blankson on future of new media, Kirani Ayat 'attacks' government and more coming up

Video Archive
Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In the maiden edition of E-forum, Abrantepa discusses the Global Citizen Festival and all the other matters arising with his panellists.

A video of Ekow Blankson's speech on the future of new media will also be played for viewers.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

