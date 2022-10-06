1
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ekow Blankson speaks on Ghana's 'dying' movie industry, damages of Weija dam spillage

Video Archive
Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, a playback of Ismail Akwei's interview with Ekow Blankson concerning the missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry on 'The lowdown' will be aired.

President Akufo-Addo's meeting with the National House of Chiefs will also be aired.

For #SayItLoud, George Ayisi will bring you the plights and complaints of the residents of Weija and its environs on the effects the dam spillage has had on their lives and properties.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso