GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on Ghana's World Cup journey, Blakk Rasta talks music

Video Archive
Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On Sportscheck today, former Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, previews Ghana's group opponents for the 2022 World Cup. He also shares his experience after tasting the Ghana Premier League again following his move to Great Olympics.

Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country as he takes his seat on this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.

These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats

Watch the stream below:

