GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Football fans compare Kudus and Vinicius' prowess, Sista Afia talks music and more coming up

Video Archive
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Football fans compare Black Star midfielder to rated Real Madrid youngster Vinicius, on this episode of Sports Debate.

Nathaniel Amewugah popularly known as Kruz K, takes his turn on this episode of People and Places as he details his success journey and what led him to become an award-winning special effect makeup artist in Ghana.

On Talkertainment, Sista Afia gets personal with Amma Broni as she talks about life and music. She details what it is like being a musician in Ghana and the level of support you receive from your people.

These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats

Watch the stream below:

