0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ghana's performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games with Coach Kofi Asare and more coming up

Video Archive
Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Joseph Adamafio will come your way with his with Coach Kofi Asare. The man behind Ghana's three medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sports Check.

George Ayisis's interview with residents of the Kroboland concerning their standoff with ECG will be aired as well.

The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Upper West Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners