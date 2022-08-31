0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Gifty Boakye's journey to stardom, football fans' fondest memories of Abedi Pele and more coming up

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni sits with a Ghanaian beauty queen Gifty Boakye to delve into her journey of becoming a star on Talkertainment.

Etsey Atisu's tour of the Ga Mashie area with Numo Blafo III on People&Places will also be aired.

Emmanuel Enin asks football fanatics about the fondest memory they remember about football legend Abedi Pele during his active football days.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

