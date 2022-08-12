0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Gist on Amerado-Lyrical Joe's ongoing beef, dangers of hacking, and many more coming up

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Amma Broni brings you all the juicy gist surrounding Amerado-Lyrical Joe's ongoing beef, Tracey Boakye's warning to fake friends and many other juicy gossips from showbiz in Ghana.

Joel Eshun will bring a debate about who breaks the heart more between betting and women for men on Sports Debate in the repeat of Sports Debate.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also come your way with the dangers of hacking and business news that made headlines this week.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

