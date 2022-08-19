0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Gist on Bridget Otoo's private marriage, Ghana's inflation, Kroboland-ECG clash coming up

Video Archive
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, George Ayisi goes deeper into the impasse between Kroboland and ECG by speaking with some residents of Kroboland on #SayItLoud.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist on Bridget Otoo's private marriage ceremony and all the controversies surrounding it on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Joel Eshun will bring you a repeat of what Ghanaians think about Asamoah Gyan's intention to join Black Stars for Qatar 2022 on Sports Debate.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on the hike in prices of goods on BizTech.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal