GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Hajia Bintu buys a Jaguar, celebrity painter shares journey to success and more coming up

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Social media has erupted with questions and rumours with regards to socialite and influencer, Hajia Bintu's 'new achievement'. In today's episode of Nkomo woho, Amma Broni brings you the crisp and crunch behind the new Jaguar Hajia Bintu is reported to have acquired.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah also sits with Bright Hodzor, popularly known as Celebrity Painter, as he details his journey to success and how he is breaking the stereotype of painting as a career choice through innovative paintings and designs.



Citizens also share their views on the possibility of Ghana winning the World Cup on Sports Debate.



These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats



Watch the stream below:



