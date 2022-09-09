0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Hajia Bintu buys a Jaguar, celebrity painter shares journey to success and more coming up

Video Archive
Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Social media has erupted with questions and rumours with regards to socialite and influencer, Hajia Bintu's 'new achievement'. In today's episode of Nkomo woho, Amma Broni brings you the crisp and crunch behind the new Jaguar Hajia Bintu is reported to have acquired.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah also sits with Bright Hodzor, popularly known as Celebrity Painter, as he details his journey to success and how he is breaking the stereotype of painting as a career choice through innovative paintings and designs.

Citizens also share their views on the possibility of Ghana winning the World Cup on Sports Debate.

These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges