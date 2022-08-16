0
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Highlights of the Homowo festival, badminton in Ghana and many more coming up

Video Archive
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Ismail Akwei sits with the legendary journalist Cameron Duodu to give viewers a deeper insight into the life of this great novelist on The Lowdown show.

GhanaWeb TV will bring you everything you missed during the Homowo festival on People&Places.

Other exciting external content will be served to you for your entertainment.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

