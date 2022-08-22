0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Hike in prices of goods, all about Smallgod, gist on Bridget Otoo and many more coming up

Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the gist on Bridget Otoo's private marriage ceremony and all the controversies surrounding it on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Paula Amma Broni's interview with Smallgod on Talkertainment will also be repeated for your entertainment.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on the hike in prices of goods and services on BizTech.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

