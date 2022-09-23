0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger's hot beef intensifies, how AI is helping business owners

Fri, 23 Sep 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On GhanaWeb Special, suicide survivors share stories of how they escaped the cold hands of death.

Amma Broni serves you carefully brewed gist as the aggressive beef between Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger intensifies alongside top entertainment stories.

Today's edition of BizTech features how artificial intelligence is helping business owners to collect data from business operations, predict consumer sentiments as well as make informed decisions.

The family of the nurse who was killed in Mankessim narrates how the fiancé of the sister of the 22-year-old nurse orchestrated her death at Mankessim.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

