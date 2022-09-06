0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Loise Mensah details her journey to becoming the 2020 best Orator, more coming up

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today's issue, a 17-year-old second-year student of the Chemu Senior High School, Loise Mensah details her journey to winning Overall Best Orator 2022 with host, Etsey Atisu.

Residents of Krobo speak on the socio-economic impact of power cuts and why they strongly resist prepaid metres with George Ayisi in this Episode of Say it loud.

These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus