GHANAWEB TV LIVE: McBrown reacts to Yaa Brefo & Kevin Taylor's feud, the menace of land grabbing in Ghana & more

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with panellists to discuss all the glitz and glitches surrounding 2023 VGMA on E-Forum.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will also come your way with a press briefing about the progress of the Right To Information Act.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

