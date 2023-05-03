1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Meet Ghana's first deafblind university graduate, taking responsibility for an unplanned child & more

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, GhanaWeb will bring you the story of a deafblind woman who is a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba

Doreen Abanema Abayaa will come your way with an interview with Jupitar on Talkertainment.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Stella Sogli will bring you all you need to know about why prices of goods are still high despite the drop in inflation rate on BizTech.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

