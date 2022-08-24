0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Minister's press briefing with Ashanti Regional Minister, Kudus' situation at Ajax coming up

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a tour around Ga Mashie and its history on People&Places.

Paula Amnma Broni's interview with Smallgod on Talkertainment will be aired.

The Minister's press briefing with the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah will be brought to you by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

