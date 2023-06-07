1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliamentary proceedings, Kojo Bonsu speaks about luxurious childhood & life as a politician

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Daniel Oduro brings you an exclusive interview with former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu on The Lowdown.

On GhanaWeb Special, we will bring you the effects of sea erosion on coastal residents.

Parliamentary proceedings of today will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



