GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Press briefing with finance minister, how green is the green light for a relationship?

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Ismail Akwei sits with Ambassador Lorene Tucker and Gary Hope to discuss how African diasporans can help develop the continent on The Lowdown.

Paula Amma Broni will also sit with Stella Sogli and Elliot Nuamah to highlight things to look out for when one is giving the other a green light for a relationship.

On Sportscheck today, former Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, previews Ghana's group opponents for the 2022 World Cup. He also shares his experience after tasting the Ghana Premier League again following his move to Great Olympics.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

