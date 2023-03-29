GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Press briefing with transport minister, Wanlov talks family life, parliamentary sitting & more

1
Wed, 29 Mar 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, a press briefing with the Ministry of Transport will be aired for your education on the various happenings in the country's transport system.

Doreen Abanema will continue the conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor as he talks more about his family and Sister Derby.

Paula Amma Broni will also sit with Smart Takyi Nixon and Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor to discuss how best couples can handle childlessness in the marriage on Moans and Cuddles.

Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, March 29, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

