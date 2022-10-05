0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Protecting the breasts from cancer, celebrating the brain behind Ghana's favourite actors

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Stella Sogli interviews a doctor from MEDIFEM to educate viewers on causes and preventive measures that can be used for breast cancers.

President Akufo-Addo's meeting with the National House of Chiefs will also be aired.

CIMG's courtesy call on GhanaWeb management and respect to the late commercial manager of the group, Ekow Blankson will be aired.

Prof. Martin Owusu, the brain and lecturer behind most of Ghana's favourite actors will be with Wonder Ami Hagan for People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

