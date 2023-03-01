GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Quables speaks about Dancegod Lloyd’s breakaway from DWP, Parliament's session & more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Elsie Lamar speaks with Dancegodlloyd’s manager, Quables who talks about issues pertaining to the dancer’s exit from the DWP Academy and other interesting matters.



We will also bring you a playback of the Minister's Press Briefing where Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor took his turn to provide updates from the sector on February 28, 2023.



The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday March 1, 2023 will also be aired.



Later on, Paula Amma Broni also seeks answers from her guests on the next episode of Moans & Cuddles about why some married couples keep properties they acquire a secret from their partners.

