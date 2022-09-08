0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Rev Pare on Black Stars World Cup journey, CSOs demand accountability from AG

Video Archive
Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

In today's issue, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Kofi Pare takes his turn on Sports Check. He shares a fascinating story of how Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan used to motivate players ahead of tournaments as well as a famous game between the Black Stars and Real Madrid which ended in 3-3.

Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta underscores the importance of Ghanaian entertainers in the development of the country in this week's edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Ismail Akwei.

He believes that the entertainment industry plays a key role in disseminating critical information that can bring change to society.

These and other carefully content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration