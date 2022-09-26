0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Role of diaspora in Africa's development, Linda and Afia Schwarzenegger's hot beef intensifies

Video Archive
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On GhanaWeb Special, suicide survivors share stories of how they escaped the cold hands of death.

Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with the CEO of the Aaron Manvel Foundation Millie Lorene Tucker and Gary Hope, the CEO of FLCC - Bring Back Hope Foundation, as they underscore the need for the African diaspora to help develop the continent in this episode of The Lowdown.

Amma Broni serves you carefully brewed gist as the aggressive beef between Linda Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger intensifies alongside top entertainment stories.

Today's edition of BizTech features how artificial intelligence is helping business owners to collect data from business operations, predict consumer sentiments as well as make informed decisions.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players