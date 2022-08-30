0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Roles of wulomei in Ga Mashie's history, Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games coming up

Video Archive
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Etsey Atisu's tour of the Ga Mashie area with Numo Blafo III on People&Places will also be aired.

George Ayisi's interview with residents of the Kroboland concerning their standoff with ECG will be aired as well.

The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Upper West Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding