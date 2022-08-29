GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Stella Seal fights Obaapa Christy, young man producing power with recycled waste and more coming up

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the gist around Stonebwoy, Tinny, and KKD and all other juicy news in the entertainment industry this week.



Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on a young man using recycled waste to supply energy or power on BizTech.



The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Upper West Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



