GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Talented SFX makeup artist details journey, CSOs bemoan economy and more coming up

Nathaniel Amewugah popularly known as Kruz K, takes his turn on this episode of People and Places as he details his success journey and what led him to become an award-winning special effect makeup artist in Ghana.



Citizens' Coalition pickets the Auditor General's office after the release of an audit report. They speak to George Ayisi on this episode of #SayitLoud and ask the A-G to exercise his powers of surcharge and disallowance to retrieve monies belonging to the state, lost to irregularities.



Two-time AFCON winner, Reverend Kofi Pare, shares an interesting story of how Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ohene Djan used to motivate players ahead of tournaments.



He also speaks on the Black Stars' possibility of winning the 2022 World Cup.

