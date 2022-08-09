1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Touring the newly refurbished national museum, NTHC customers cry for locked funds and many more coming up

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

Welcome to another bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Wonder Ami Hagan will bring you the second episode of the tour around the newly refurbished national museum on People&Places.

A playback of George Ayisi's interview with the customers of National Trust Holding Company who are demanding their locked-up funds from the company on #SayItLoud.

Paula Amma Broni will bring you the newest episode of Moans and Cuddles with her guests to discuss thoughts about women who live lavish lifestyles.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

