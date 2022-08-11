0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Uncensored with Reggie Rockstone, growing badminton in Ghana and many more coming up

Video Archive
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Perez Erzoah seeks to know the growth or the headway that has been made in growing badminton in Ghana.

The playback of Ismail Akwei's interview with Reggie Rockstone will come your way again on The Lowdown.

Again, George Ayisi brings you the plights of NTHC customers who have got their funds or money locked up after the banking sector cleanup exercise that occurred between August 2017 and January 2022.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report