GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with Addi Self, gifted male makeup artist tells story and more coming up

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to another day in September 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Nathaniel Amewugah, popularly known as Kruz K, takes his turn on this episode of People and Places as he details his successful journey and what led him to become an award-winning special effect makeup artist in Ghana.

Addi Self, a Ghanaian musician sits with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment to discuss his career so far.

On Sportscheck today, former Black Stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, previews Ghana's group opponents for the 2022 World Cup. He also shares his experience after tasting the Ghana Premier League again following his move to Great Olympics.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

