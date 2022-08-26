0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Using recycled waste to supply power, gist around Stonebwoy, Tinnny and KKD coming up

Video Archive
Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the gist around Stonebwoy, Tinny, and KKD and all other juicy news in the entertainment industry this week.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a report on a young man using recycled waste to supply energy or power on BizTech.

Etsey Atisu's tour of the Ga Mashie area with Numo Blafo III on People&Places will also be aired.

George Ayisis's interview with residents of the Kroboland concerning their standoff with ECG will be aired as well.

The playback of President Akufo-Addo's tour in the Upper West Region and the Savannah Region will be brought to by GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’