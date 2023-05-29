1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Vanessa eyes reunion with Funny Face, BOST's place in Gold-for-Oil policy and more coming up

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Mawuli Ahorlumegah brings you the role of BOST in the government's Gold-for-Oil programme while Stella Sogli brings you all the big business stories of the week on BizTech.

Abrantepa and his panel will also bring a discussion about Black Sherif's project of the Baphomet during his performance at the iconic Palladium venue in Times Square, New York City on E-Forum.

Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the sizzling gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

