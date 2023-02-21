0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Vetting of ministers-designate, pros and cons of artistes performing for free & more coming up

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Francis Addai-Nimoh joins Etsey Atisu as he has a conversation with the former MP for Mampong to break down his vision to transform Ghana on Election Desk.

Wonder Ami Hagan brings you part two of her tour of the Volta Region as she climbs the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana on People and Places.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa sits with panellists to review the Val's Day activities as well as Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time performance on E-forum.

The vetting of minister designates will also be aired from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

