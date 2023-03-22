0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Wanlov the Kubolor discusses personal life, Ghana's only walkway with waterfall view & more

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests will bring you a tour around Ghana's only canopy walkway with a side view of a waterfall on People & Places.

Doreen Abanema Abayaa will also bring a conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor on Talkertainment.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa will also come your way with a conversation on the controversial move of Nana Ama McBrown from Despite Media to Media General on E-Forum.

Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, March 22, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners