0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Women slaying on budget, EPL predictions, Youth in coding, Gist on Tracey Boakye coming up

Video Archive
Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another bright and beautiful month of August 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni will bring you the newest episode of Moans and Cuddles with her guests to discuss thoughts about women who live lavish lifestyles.

A repeat of Ismail Akwei's interview with Reggie Rockstone on the newest episode of The Lowdown will be aired.

The playback of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition launch will air on your screen.

Joel Eshun will also come your way with another sizzling debate on Sports Debate.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife