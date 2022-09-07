0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV: Sista Afia-Shatta Wale kiss brouhaha, CSOs picket AG's office, Black Stars' world cup win and more coming up

Video Archive
Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the bright and beautiful month of September 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed, and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni sits Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia to talk about her journey so far on Talkertainment.

George Ayisi also speaks to dignitaries that turned up for the picketing of the Auditor-General's office by CSOs on #SayItLoud.

Etsey Atisu's interview with 17-year-old National orator, Loise Mensah who beat 13 schools to win the prestigious Orators award.

For Sports Debate, Joel Eshun asks Ghanaians about the Black Stars' chances of winning the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration