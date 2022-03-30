2
GHC1.5m to be retrieved from recalcitrant data controllers – Data Protection Commission

Patricia Adusei Poku Mrs. Atakora Obuobisa.jpeg Exec. Dir. of the C'ssn, Patricia Adusei-Poku and Dir. of Public Prosecution Mrs. Atakora-Obuobisa

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Data Protection Commission has began processes to retrieve some 1.5 million Ghana cedis from 251 Data Controllers who have breached the commission’s data regulations.

The Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843) established by the Data Protection Commission is to ensure the protection of the privacy of individuals and personal data by regulating the processing of personal data among other things.

Executive Director of the Commission, Patricia Adusei-Poku, during a working visit to the Director of Public Prosecution at the Attorney General’s Department, Mrs. Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa disclosed that this Act has been consistently flouted by the defaulters despite being cautioned several times.

In that regard, the commission, represented by Mrs. Adusei-Poku presented a list of the defaulting 251 Data Controllers representing only 2.5% of the bigger data base in custody who fall under the group of defaulting data controllers.

The visit was to commence legal proceedings to retrieve the said 1.5m Ghana cedis owed the commission including penalties for defaulting.

