GHC133M school feeding disbursement is Akufo-Addo’s pledge in action - Tema MCE

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey has pointed out that contrary to fears that the Free SHS program will collapse because of the current economic challenges stemming from COVID-19, president Akufo-Addo is showing that no such thing will happen.

In an interview on the sidelines of a funeral in Tema, Hon. Yohane Ashitey pointed out the latest disbursement to the school feeding program as evidence that free SHS is not about to collapse.



“Well if you have been following the news, you will realize that His Excellency the President, through the Education Ministry, has disbursed over Ghc133million to the National Buffer Stock Company to cater for recurrent expenses for Senior High Schools.



“Does a program about to collapse make such a hefty investment?” Hon. Amarh Ashitey asked in answer to a question from a journalist about concerns being raised that Free SHS may soon collapse because of lack of money.



In actuality, the total amount disbursed to the Buffer Stock Company Limited and the Ghana Education Service is Ghc133,950,053.



The money is to cater for recurrent expenses including perishables for Senior High Schools across the country.

The disbursement comes in the wake of reports that the government will be forced to cancel the Free SHS because it has no choice but to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



According to the reports, once the government engages with the IMF, the first conditionality will be to ask the government of Ghana to cancel the program.



However, according to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, no such thing will happen because it is only President Akufo-Addo who can order the cancellation of free SHS and it is the last thing that the president will ever do.



“People do not realize what Free SHS means to His Excellency the president – it is his brainchild; his most resounding legacy to Ghanaians and we can all rest assured that the president whose presidency will oversee the cancellation of free SHS is president Akufo-Addo.”



Besides, according to the Mayor, the government has not made a decision to go to the IMF yet.

“Those who are on top of issues have heard the Finance Minister make it clear that the government will not go to the IMF.”



The funeral where the Tema MCE had granted the interview was for the late Mrs. Elizabeth Ampomah of Tema Community 8.



Those in attendance include Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe Teye, Tema East Npp chairman, Stephen Aboagye, 2nd Vice chairman of Tema East NPP, Mr. Albert Kraku, a leading member of Tema East NPP, Joshua Kwesi Larbie, organizer of Tema East NPP, Yves Nii Noi Nortey Hanson, Tema Central MP and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former MP for Tema East and deputy minister of Transport.