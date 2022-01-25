GHC200,000 donation to Apiate victims shows Akufo-Addo's humanity - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema (MCE), Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that the cash donation that government made to victims of last week Thursday’s explosion accident at Apiate in the Western Region, is a demonstration of President Akufo-Addo’s humanity.

In a post commiserating with the victims of the explosion, Hon. Amarh Ashitey also said the quickness with which the donation was made was a demonstration of the sense of urgency that the President attaches to the wellbeing of citizens of the land.



“It is well known that the country is facing financial challenges at the moment and we all wish that this terrible accident had not happened. However, it is also said that times of troubles make our humanity shine the brightest. President Akufo-Addo showed his humanity with the timely response and the donation of Gh¢ 200,000 to our brothers and sisters at Apiate,” he wrote.



The Tema MCE added that the donation is also, “an example to all those who have the means to help to emulate the hardworking President.”



On Friday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had presented the cash donation to the victims after leading a high-powered delegation to Apiate to assess the effect of the accident at first-hand.



In addition to the Gh¢ 200,000 cash amount, the government had also donated relief items including food and mosquito nets.



On Thursday, a truck carrying mining explosives from Bogoso had been involved in an accident with a motorcycle that sparked fire and led to a detonation of the explosive chemicals.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, while 59 have been wounded. The blast also flattened the town.



It was after the accident that government quickly mobilized the assistance including the Gh¢ 200,000 cash.



Also, through Vice President Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo had assured that all the houses lost in the blast will be rebuilt.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey used his post to canvass for more help from the public for the victims of the explosion.



“Government has taken the lead and shown us the way. Now the onus is on the rest of us to contribute towards assuaging the pain of our brothers and sisters at Apiate," he wrote.



Meanwhile, on behalf of the people of Tema, the Tema MCE sent commiseration and condolences to the bereaved families and also to the loved ones of those whose relatives are injured.