GHS, Okoe Boye warn against taking both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson

Former Deputy Minister of Health, Bernard Okoe Boye has advised Ghanaians who have taken the Astrazenneca vaccine not to go for the Johnson & Johnson.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said mixing the two separate vaccines will be dangerous.



Meanwhile, the Director-general of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has also advised Ghanaians against taking separate vaccines

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Friday, he said “we have a mechanism of checking on how we ensure that we are giving to those who are qualified. I believe that if someone’s intention is to cheat, by telling them how we intend to check, will make it difficult for us to check, but we don’t have enough evidence for the safety of mixing vaccines and in terms of what benefits you get,”



