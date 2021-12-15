GHS begins compulsory vaccination of passengers at KIA

A person taking the COVID-19 jab

Over 100 Ghanaians vaccinated at KIA

Airlines that bring in unvaccinated passengers to the country will be surcharged



Mandatory vaccination kicks off at KIA



On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, over 100 unvaccinated persons who arrived at the Kotoka international Airport (KIA) were made to undergo a mandatory vaccination exercise.



These persons were vaccinated with the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination exercise was per the directive of the Ghana Health Service (GHS)



The directive is part of the revised protocol for persons arriving in the country through the KIA, following the detection of the Omicron variant of the Sars CoV-2.

A report by the Daily Graphic said, Dr Lawrence Lartey who is the Head of Port Health at KIA, confirmed the jabbing exercise that took place on December 14.



According to him, the vaccination was done for unvaccinated Ghanaians who arrived in the country as part of the revised policy.



He further stated that, the Ghanaians who were vaccinated were returning from other West African countries and implied that, the vaccination exercise would continue for the next couple of weeks per the mandatory vaccine policy of the Ghana Health Service.



Background



Per the GHS directive, airlines that bring passengers who are not fully vaccinated to the KIA shall be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.

Passengers, are however required to present evidence of having filled Ghana’s Health Declaration Form (HDF) at www.ghs-hdf.org at the point of embarkation, and airlines that bring passengers to the KIA without the passengers having filled out the HDF will also be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.



So far, no airline has been surcharged for bringing in unvaccinated persons, and according to Dr. Lartey, the directive to surcharge such persons, would be implemented in the coming weeks.



Head of Port Health at KIA noted that, unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who were currently outside the country and intended to return within 14 days from yesterday, December 14, 2021, were exempted from the airline surcharge up to December 28, 2021, but they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.