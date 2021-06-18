GHS commends Mission 195 for donating PPE to health facilities

They called on the public to remain committed to observing the COVID-19 safety protocols

As part of the COVID-19 response efforts, Mission 195, a humanitarian Non-governmental Orgnanisation, has presented quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for onward distribution to health facilities across the country.

They include; face and shoe covering, overalls, gowns and sacks, all for medical purposes.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, who received the items in Accra, thanked the Organisation for the gesture and sustained support to Ghana’s health sector, and said the donation would promote quality health care delivery.



He reiterated the call on the public to remain committed to observing the COVID-19 safety protocols, saying, the disease was still around and there was data to support the fact that there were also positive cases.



The Director-General assured that the items would be swiftly dispatched to beneficiary health facilities to ensure maximum protection for healthcare professionals and their clients.

Mr Joe Kassim, the Founder of Mission 195, said the Organisation had been working in Ghana and other deprived countries over the past eight years, providing divers supports targeted particularly at ensuring quality healthcare delivery.



The Organisation, he said, had spent about 10 million dollars on medical supplies to Ghana alone, and made donations to both public and private health facilities, including the Eastern Naval Clinic and the Tema General Hospital.



The focus of the Organisation, he said, was to serve a total of 195 countries globally, saying “we have already reached out to seven countries including; Haiti, Liberia and Ghana, and our eighth country would be India.”



Mr Kassim said the Organisation, usually consulted beneficiary institutions to know their immediate needs to inform their interventions towards preventing wastage.