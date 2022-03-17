1
Menu
News

GHS encourages more Ghanaians to take COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine Usa File Photo: GHS aims to vaccinate more than half of the population

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, has called on Ghanaians who are yet to be vaccinated to do so.

This call comes after Minority in Parliament called for the reopening of Ghana’s land borders since the situation has affected economic activities of the border towns and villages.

GHS has revealed that the service is set to review the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols in the country by next week.

Speaking to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe called on Ghanaians to get vaccinated as the number of persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 is still not encouraging.

“The culture of mask-wearing has reduced totally in that people do not wear the masks these days. The most important thing is for Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

"In Other countries, about 80% of the population has been vaccinated and so it’s impossible to compare Ghana to such a country.

"As we are pushing for the guidelines to be reviewed, what we have to do is to push for most Ghanaians to be vaccinated,” Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

Meanwhile, the GHS is set to review the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols in the country by next week.

According to Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Ghana records a total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

“Now we have less than 20 cases of COVID-19 a day and clearly by next week, there would be a new set of guidelines on what needs to be maintained and what needs to be taken out.

"Now we have less than 20 cases of COVID-19 a day and clearly by next week, there would be a new set of guidelines on what needs to be maintained and what needs to be taken out,” Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

He however reiterated that the fact that we are reporting 20 cases does not mean the virus is off the country.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Related Articles: