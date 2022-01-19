GHS relaxes covid-19 guidelines at Kotoka

The GHS has relaxed its guidelines at the KIA

GHS announces full vaccination for Ghanaians coming into the country

GHS relaxes travel guidelines at KIA



GHS revises Covid-19 travel guidelines for Ghanaian travelers



The Ghana Health Service has relaxed its guidelines for Ghanaians entering the country, allowing for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Ghanaians and resident foreigners to no longer provide evidence of full vaccination before entry.



This was announced by the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, during a press briefing in Accra, reports myjoyonline.com.



By this, all such persons will be “exempted from the requirement of full vaccination before traveling to Ghana.”

This is against an earlier directive the service had issued ahead of the Christmas holidays in 2021, all in an attempt to reduce the effects of the fourth wave of the novel Coronavirus in the country.



The December 2021 directive stated among other things that persons aged 18 years and above and arriving in the country were to provide proof of full vaccination as part of the requirements for entry.



He added that it therefore means that persons who fall within this new guideline will have to take their vaccinations at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on arrival.



He however said that those who refuse to accept the jab will then be forced to go on mandatory 7-day quarantine at their own cost.