GHS tightens protocols at Kotoka International Airport over Omicron variant

The Ghana Health Service has reviewed COVID-19 protocols for international travellers who use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

A statement by the GHS said the decision follows a surge in covid-19 cases recorded at the airport in recent times.



“Globally, several countries are experiencing their fourth wave. A number of travellers from these countries come to Ghana, and this is expected to increase during the festive season. This current surge in COVID-19 cases is being reflected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).”



“In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA.”

