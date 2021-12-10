GHS tightens protocols at Kotoka International Airport over Omicron variant

The Ghana Health Service has reviewed COVID-19 protocols for international travellers who use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
A statement by the GHS said the decision follows a surge in covid-19 cases recorded at the airport in recent times.
“Globally, several countries are experiencing their fourth wave. A number of travellers from these countries come to Ghana, and this is expected to increase during the festive season. This current surge in COVID-19 cases is being reflected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).”
“In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA.”
Read the full statement below:
- Be cautious of COVID-19 this Yuletide — GHS warns
- Coronavirus: Central Region records zero active cases
- Ketu South MP welcomes ECOWAS’s decision to reopen land borders
- Coffin makers complain of ‘disappointing’ sales despite COVID-19
- Ban importation of coffins - Local producers cry over ‘disappointing’ sales
- Read all related articles