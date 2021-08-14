GHS urges staff to observe road traffic regulations

Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi

Source: GNA

Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has appealed to nurses and midwives in the Region to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations to minimise the rate of Road Traffic Accidents among them.

He said the role of nurses and midwives in the healthcare delivery system was very critical, and urged the health professionals, especially nurses and midwives who were the majority, to stay away from risky ventures to prevent loss of lives.



Dr Dzotsi made the call in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr Bernard Anarkor, the Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at the Regional launch of this year’s International Nurses Day celebration in Bolgatanga.



The programme was organised at the instance of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on the theme; “Nurses and Midwives, a voice to lead in a vision for transformed healthcare in post COVID-19 world.”



Dr Dzotsi said the theme for the celebration was appropriate considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the ravaging impact it had caused to human life and property globally for almost two years, and was still not under control.



He said the immergence of the Delta variant, which had caused fatalities in the country, called for conceited efforts by members of the GRNMA as they formed the bulk of the workforce of the GHS and other health sectors in the Region.

“Nurses and midwives form about 70 per cent of the workforce in the GHS, delivering quality health services at all levels from the community, sub-districts, Districts, Regional and national levels,” he said.



The Director urged members of the GRNMA in the Region to continue to upgrade their professional knowledge, competencies and skills in order to provide the highest quality of services to humanity.



The Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, Mr Thomas Lambon, said the Association had lost five of its members this year, “One in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other comrades through accidents, armed robbery attack and other ailments”.



He noted that members of the Association played a critical role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on them to lead the way in the fight by ensuring they always had their face masks on at all times.