GIFF launches research hub

GIFF Executives pictured with some industry stakeholders during launch of research hub

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has launched a research hub which is a brand-new initiative to provide far-reaching insights on cutting-edge research findings to assist policy decisions regarding International Trade on the continent of Africa and the world at large.

GIFF over the past three (3) decades has front-lined activities such as competency-based Education and Training, Advisory role and Advocacy in the Ports and Maritime industry.



The institute remains the only partner that truly interfaces with all the entities in the Ghanaian ports and maritime sector leaving an indelible mark in the evolution of cross-border trade in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, the President of GIFF, Edward Akrong said the establishment of the research hub will make GIFF relevant to the port and shipping sector by contributing to the shaping and development of national policies that affect international trade.

“We are here today choosing the path of science, research as a veritable tool with which to buy our future. It does not look like we have any other choice but to take advantage of the opportunity the fourth industrial revolution presents. We are very well plugged in at the primary data source. The GIFF research hub is timely and critical for our sustainability,” he articulated.



The former Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Kofi Brako who is also a former GIFF president, said the research hub will provide a lot of data which will help improve the ease of doing business in the country.



He said freight forwarders have the capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development hence the need for them to use their research to influence the manifestoes of political parties to achieve the needed results.