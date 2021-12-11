GII Awards 2021: NIA Picks Top Award

NIA receives ‘Most efficient public service delivery organisation’ award

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The National Identification Authority (NIA), has been awarded the ‘Most Efficient Public Service Delivery Organisation’ at the second edition of the Ghana Integrity Initiative Award at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The awards scheme is a yearly comprehensive awards programme which recognises private and public sector organisations, teams, and individuals that demonstrate the core values of innovation in all its dimensions.



NIA led by Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah came tops among five(5) other Public Service Organisations that made the final shortlist.



The Ghana Integrity Award is organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana arm of Transparency International.



The Ghana Integrity Awards (GI Awards) was launched in August 2019 with the aim of honouring institutions and individuals whose efforts are contributing positively and sustainably to the promotion of integrity and the fight against corruption in Ghana.

The other award categories for institutions are: Policy & Administrative Reforms, Transparency & Social Accountability, Efficient Public Service Delivery and Effective Internal Control Enforcement. Institutions that have been shortlisted will be evaluated and scored 100 per cent by the Evaluation Committee.