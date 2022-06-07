GII questions Akufo-Addo’s commitment to corruption fight

Anti-corruption agencies are being starved of funds

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has questioned the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the fight against corruption in the country.

Madam Mary Adda, the Programmes Director of GII, Ghana’s chapter of Transparency International (TI) speaking on Accra-based Joy FM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 said the president over the years has shown no commitment to the fight against corruption, especially in terms of funding for anti-corruption organizations.



According to her, anti-corruption agencies with the mandate to fight corruption in the country are being starved of funds.



She noted that delays in the swearing-in of the governing council of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) is also an indication that the president is not committed to the fight against corruption in the country.



She mentioned the circumstances surrounding the lack of funds for the operations of the Special Prosecutor.

For his part, the Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Joseph Whittal was of the view that the situation of the OSP is peculiar.



He added that the OSP needs human resources as well as some renovations on the building housing the office.



“These can only be done with funds being made available to Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor,” he noted